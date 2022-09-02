Matawalu signs as player and skills coach

[Source: Pontypridd RFC/ Twitter]

Former Flying Fijians halfback Nikola Matawalu slowly moving into coaching, something he had wanted to explore after rugby.

The 33-year-old has signed with Welsh club Pontypridd as a player and skills coach.

Matawalu was earlier signed with French Rugby Pro D2 club US Montauban.

He had over 100 appearances for the Glasgow Warriors club and won the Pro12 title with them in the 2014-15 season.

Pontypridd Head Coach Justin Burnell says he’s happy to be able to help Matawalu in his decision to concentrate on his career after rugby.

The Dama in Ra native will be studying BSc Rugby Coaching and Performance and will become a part-time player/skills coach for Pontypridd and a performance coach for Pontypridd Schools Dewar Shield Team.