Rugby

Matawalu ready for Flying Fijians call

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
May 25, 2021 6:39 am
Flying Fijians halfback Nikola Matawalau

Flying Fijians halfback Nikola Matawalau has put his hand up to represent Fiji against the All Blacks in July.

Matawalu is part of a handful of players eager to return and be part of this historical game.

Having represented Fiji on various occasions including the 2019 Rugby World,  Matawalu says he is far from done.

Article continues after advertisement

 

“If I am included in the Flying Fijians squad to play New Zealand then I will be happy. It’s all about the selection from the coach but I am always happy.”

For Matawalu donning the national jumper is something he holds close to his heart.

“Playing for my country is always an honor. They are the best of players and coaches that I have played with.”

The playmaker adds he is yet to be approached by the Fiji Rugby Union.

The Flying Fijians are scheduled to play the All Blacks on July 10th and 17th in Dunedin and Hamilton.

