Matawalu leaves Glasgow on a high

Fijian scrum-half Nikola Matawalu has a lot to cherish after playing his last game for Glasgow Warriors in the clash against Leinster on Friday.

Glasgow came away with the win and Matawalu was grateful to end his stay on a high.

Speaking on the ‘Whistle’ before the clash, the Ra native says it was a special nine years since joining the Scottish side in 2012.

He says the highlight of his career with Glasgow was winning the Pro12 trophy in 2015.

The 32-year-old is grateful to have played with some of the best players in Europe.

“Even though no one has seen you or sees you, keep on working hard. Even if you’re not in the 23 squad, someone is looking at all the hard work that you do and he is going to repay you in anything that you do. So, keep on working hard.”

Matawalu had earlier said that he has signed with another European club and this will be announced later.

In season 2012-13, Matawalu broke a PRO12 record by being the first player to pick up four Man of the Match awards in a row for a series of electrifying performances in early 2013.

He left the club in 2015 and joined Bath Rugby for a short stint before re-signing with Glasgow for the 2017-18 PRO14 season.

The Fijian left Glasgow in 2015, after helping the club secure its first Pro12 title.