Matawalu hopes to make final 23

Peni Matawalu [Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The battle to secure a spot in the match day 23 in its final Super Rugby Pacific game of the season for Swire Shipping Fijian Drua is heating up.

For those who didn’t get to play at home against the Highlanders, this is their chance.

One player in particular is halfback Peni Matawalu who featured against the Crusaders last Friday.

Article continues after advertisement

Matawalu says he’d love to finally run out in front of family and friends.

“I want to be able to make the final team named against the Chiefs. I know it won’t be easy as we will have to impress the coach but I will try my best”.

Coach Mick Byrne is expected to name his final line up tomorrow.

The Drua host the Chiefs at 3pm on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.