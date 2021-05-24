Matawalu determined for best display

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua live wire Peni Matawalu has huge responsibilities this weekend as they will face Queensland Reds.

Being named in the starting-line up for the second time, the 24-year-old says he is focused on giving his best performance.

The young scrum-half says he is determined to prove himself again.

Article continues after advertisement

“Named again on the starting is an honor for me because I have a big role to do, I have worked a lot from my mistake after the game against rebels and I’ll make sure ill tick all the boxes after the game against Queensland Reds.”

The inclusion of Frank Lomani in the team may toughen the competition within the team, but Matawalu says is happy to have an experienced scrum-half alongside him.

“He has played more caps on Super Rugby and worldwide, played for the Flying Fijians and it’s good to have Frank Lomani for me to learn.”

The Fijian Drua plays Queensland Reds at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane Australia on Saturday.

The match will air LIVE and FREE on FBC Sports channel.