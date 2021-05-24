Matavesi scores in Northampton triumph

Flying Fijians hooker Sam Matavesi scored a try in Northampton Saints 44-8 thumping of Newcastle Falcons.

The win ended the team’s run of four straight defeats in the Gallagher Premiership.

Joel Hodgson put the Falcons in the lead with a successful penalty but Tom Collins pulled one back for Saints, scoring the game’s first try.

Matavesi sliced through the hosts’ defense to set up Courtnall Skosan for Saints’ second try.

Two Dan Biggar penalties gave the Saints 20 unanswered points in the first half of the match.

They put the game beyond doubt when Matavesi, George Furbank and Tom James touched down in the final quarter.

In other matches, Harlequins edged Exeter 14-12 and Gloucester beat Saracens 25-24.