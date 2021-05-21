Matavesi, Ratuniyarawa, Naiyaravoro features in Saints win

Flying Fijians hooker Sam Matavesi and Apisalome Ratuniyarawa helped Northampton Saints beat Wasps 30-25 in Premiership rugby this morning.

The win ensures the Saints place in European Champions Cup rugby next season.

Matavesi scored one of the team’s three tries.

Former Wallabies winger Taqele Naiyaravoro also featured for Northampton.

Ratuniyarawa played his 100th game for the Saints after joining them from France in 2016.

Wales fly-half Dan Biggar nailed two conversions and three penalties for Northampton.