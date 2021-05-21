Home

Rugby

Matavesi, Ratuniyarawa, Naiyaravoro features in Saints win

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 30, 2021 12:47 pm
Apisalome Ratuniyarawa on attack for the Saints against the Wasps [Source: northamptonsaints]

Flying Fijians hooker Sam Matavesi and Apisalome Ratuniyarawa helped Northampton Saints beat Wasps 30-25 in Premiership rugby this morning.

The win ensures the Saints place in European Champions Cup rugby next season.

Matavesi scored one of the team’s three tries.

Former Wallabies winger Taqele Naiyaravoro also featured for Northampton.

Ratuniyarawa played his 100th game for the Saints after joining them from France in 2016.

Wales fly-half Dan Biggar nailed two conversions and three penalties for Northampton.

