Matavesi commits to Bath rugby for the next two seasons

Flying Fijians utility Josh Matavesi will commit to Bath rugby for the next two seasons.

Matavesi joined the club in January this year signing on an initial short term contract until the end of the season.

The 24 capped Flying Fijian joined Bath as a direct replacement for Wales international Jamie Robets.

Article continues after advertisement

In a recent Bath rugby squad update for 2020 to 2021, Matavesi’s contract is extended for the next two seasons.

Bath rugby says the 29-year-old has made a clear impact in his short time with the club and his attributes will allow him to open up Bath’s attacking game in order to generate momentum and create tries.

Bath goes on to describe the Vanua Balavu, Lau lad as a genuine ball carrying threat, with the ability to run, pass and kick.