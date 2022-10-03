Matarugu proud to make World Cup team

Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s big front rower, Vika Matarugu

The story of the Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s team is one of perseverance and many sacrifices.

These are two things each player in the camp has gone through, and big front rower Vika Matarugu is one to attest to this.

The Vanua Levu lass went through her own struggles with injuries and expectations to make the World Cup team and she says it was all worth it.

“The journey was really tough but I made it through selection and I’m proud to be part of the team. We’ve been preparing for this, dreaming for this, and I’m optimistic we can win.”

Matarugu and the Fijiana 15s face World number one England in the opening World Cup match on Saturday at 3.45 pm at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.