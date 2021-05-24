Mataele joins Force

Fijian flyer Manasa Mataele has officially signed for the Western Force for next season.

Mataele’s inclusion is expected to bolster the Force’s backline stocks for the next two years.

The speedster made 33 Super Rugby appearances for the Crusaders since making his debut against the Blues in 2017.

He has also recently been called up by Fiji and is poised to make his first international Test appearance against the All Blacks in July.

Mataele, known for his powerful ball-carrying, rapid pace and skills, joins the Force in fine form having played in each of the five Super Rugby Trans-Tasman matches this year.

Mataele is one of the stars the Force has been pursuing last month.

He will be teaming up with Tevita Kuridrani next season.