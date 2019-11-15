Home

Mata produces mindblowing offload for Edinburgh

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 30, 2019 12:39 pm

Flying Fijians flanker and Edinburgh open side flanker Viliame Mata produced a mind bowing offload to set up Edinburgh’s opening try in their victory against Glasgow warriors.

The first 18 minutes saw the match being played on Edinburgh territory before Mata made an incredible one-handed offload setting up the try for Darcy Graham scoring the side’s opening try.

The two teams drew at the spell of half time 7-7.

Article continues after advertisement

The Warriors constant over-side penalty saw a penalty kick from Edinburgh to lead 10-7 in the second spell.

Glasgow warriors capitalized on a penalty awarded to them with Scott Cummings scoring giving the side a 14-10 edge.

Edinburg had to come from behind in the 78th minute seeing a try from Darcy Graham securing the crucial 29-19 victory.

The two sides will meet again in May next year to determine who takes home the old 1872 Cup.

