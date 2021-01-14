Mata extends stay with Edinburgh

Flying Fijians number eight Viliame Mata has signed a contract extension with his Scottish club Edinburgh.

The 29-year-old Olympic gold medalist has been a key player for the Pro14 side.

In 2019 Mata was nominated for European Rugby’s Player of the Year award.

Speaking to the club media officer, Mata says Edinburgh Rugby is heading to a good stage right now and he thinks they’re building together well as a team.

Edinburgh director of rugby Richard Cockerill says Mata brings an “X-factor” to the side.

Cockerill adds Mata is a devastating, powerful runner in broken field and from the back of the scrum, and has the passing and offloading skills in and before the tackle to bring players around him into the game from nowhere.

Mata joined the Edinburgh in 2018 and has made 81 appearances for the club.