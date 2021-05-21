Masirewa named in Japan squad

Fijian-born winger Semisi Masirewa has been named in Japan’s squad that will face the British and Irish Lions in Edinburgh next month.

Masirewa is among the 36-man squad which consists of 19 players who featured in Japan’s run to the World Cup quarter-finals two years ago, including Captain Michael Leitch.

They will face the Lions in Edinburgh on June 26 before taking on Ireland in Dublin on July 3.

Article continues after advertisement

Japan Coach Jaimie Joseph warned that limited preparation time means he will have to “keep things very simple” when the squad meets for a training camp this week ahead of the blockbuster clashes.