Rugby

Masirewa in Japan’s match-day squad

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
October 22, 2021 5:10 am
Fijian-born Semisi Masirewa

Fijian-born Semisi Masirewa has been named in Japan’s match-day squad against Australia in the opening Spring Tour game.

Masirewa made his debut for Japan in July against Ireland where they lost 39-31 in Dublin.

Japan have played only two games since 2019, a 28-10 loss to the British and Irish Lions at Murrayfield in June and against Ireland.

Meanwhile, the Wallabies have managed to play 16 Tests during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wallabies play Japan on Saturday.

