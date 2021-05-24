Home

Rugby

Masirewa and Naikabula makes Japan Tests squad

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
October 11, 2021 4:45 pm
Jone Naikabula and Semisi Masirewa

Two Fijians are in Japan’s final 37 member rugby squad to prepare for the Autumn Tests.

Jone Naikabula and Semisi Masirewa have been included in Head Coach Jamie Joseph’s squad.

Originally from Nadroga, Naikabula made his sevens debut for Japan at the 2017 Hong Kong 7s and he moved from New Zealand where he attended Kelston Boys High School.

Article continues after advertisement

He was also part of the extended squad for the Lions Test earlier this year.

Fiji born Semisi Masirewa who made his international debut for Japan against Ireland in Dublin in July is one of the six wingers named.

Masirewa moved to New Zealand in 2010 after receiving a scholarship to Whanganui High School.

He’s a former Western Force and Waikato winger.

The 29-year-old played 11 times for Waikato in 2013, scoring five tries before being loaned to the Manawatū Turbos for 2014-2015 where he appeared 12 times for the province as well as playing sevens.

Japan will play Australia, Ireland, Portugal and Scotland later this month and next month.

