Masi expected to be a Drua

Another familiar face is set to join the Fijian Drua outfit next season.

FBC Sports understands that Olympic Gold medallist Iosefo Masikau Baleiwairiki is expected to be one of the latest inclusions for the Super Rugby Franchise.

Head Coach Mick Byrne had earlier confirmed to FBC Sports that a few new players will join the squad next season, with the likes of Flying Fijians prop Mesake Doge and now Masi, as he is formally known by many.

Masi also featured for the Fiji 7s team over the weekend at the Duavata 7s tournament at Rakiraki, in Ra.

The Fijian Drua management is expected to make an official announcement tomorrow.