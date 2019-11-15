Maroons focus on maintaining discipline

Maintaining discipline will be the key in Lautoka’s bid to win the Farebrother Sullivan trophy tomorrow.

The Maroons has a mammoth task as they take on Namosi in the Farebrother/Skipper Cup competition at Suva’s ANZ Stadium.

Lautoka has acquired the services of former Flying Fijians lock Iferemi Rawaqa in their hopes to bring the Farebrother to the west after a lapse of seven years.

Chair Tevita Momoedonu says they have upped the ante in terms of the preparation.

“This week in the preparation, we have lifted the preparations a bit to match what we saw last week. Namosi is the Champion team, to be able to get the Farebrother down to the west we need to play solid 90-minutes discipline rugby.”

Lautoka takes on Namosi at the ANZ Stadium at 3pm and the match will air live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

Live commentary of the match will also be aired on Radio Fiji One and Bula FM.

Meanwhile, two games will be played today with Suva hosting Naitaisiri at ANZ Stadium at 6pm and Nadi meets Nadroga at Prince Charles Park at 5:30pm.

In another game, Yasawa will take on Tailevu at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3pm tomorrow.