Maroons fight to avoid relegation

Lautoka will be fighting hard to maintain its stance in the Skipper Cup competition.

The Maroons is currently in 6th place with 18 points and will need to win all its three remaining matches to avoid relegation.

Having only won four matches out of 10, Lautoka Rugby Union manager Sefanaia Scholte is aware of the uphill battle ahead.

He says Lautoka has upped the ante in terms of preparation as they prepare to take on Namosi tomorrow.

“The boys are high spirited and they know the task at hand. They will give their all come game day depending on the situation the coaching staff will execute the game plan.”

Lautoka will face Namosi at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 3pm on Saturday.”

Meanwhile, in other Skipper Cup matches, Naitasiri play Suva at Ratu Cakobau Park tomorrow at 3pm, Nadroga meets Nadi at Lawaqa Park and Yasawa hosts Tailevu at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

You can watch the Nadroga/Nadi game LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel.

In the Vanua semifinal, Nanukuloa will host Rewa at Garvey Park in Tavua at 3pm on Saturday and Northland meets Ba at 3pm today.