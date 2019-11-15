Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Rugby

Maroons amazed with fans support

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
August 31, 2020 5:23 pm
The Lautoka rugby side was amazed with the support in the 11-7 win against Suva on Saturday.

The Lautoka rugby side was amazed with the support in the 11-7 win against Suva on Saturday.

After their 9-15 loss to Namosi in the Farebrother Challenge a fortnight ago, the Maroons won the hearts of their fans including those that had deserted them.

Team Manager Joseph Sikuri says many fans are now following them even on social media following their courageous performance against Namosi.

Article continues after advertisement

Lautoka captain and former Nadroga hooker Ilaisa Leca says even though they defeated  Suva, it doesn’t mean a thing when it comes to playing the Nadroga this weekend.

”We will be playing Nadroga and even though they lost the Farebrother but for me they are still champions we still look up to them and the Stallions are a powerful outfit and I believe we can improve especially on our set-pieces.”

Lautoka hosts Nadroga at Churchill Park on Saturday at 3pm.

In other games, Yasawa will take on Naitasiri at Prince Charles Park, Tailevu battles Nadi at Ratu Cakobau Park and Suva will meet Namosi at the ANZ Stadium.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.