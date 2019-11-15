Maroons aim for top four spot

Lautoka has set its aim to finish off the competition in the top four spot on the Skipper Cup standings.

After their 26-10 win against Yasawa last week, the Maroon’s is back on track as they prepare for tomorrow’s clash against Nadi.

The two last met in round four of the Skipper Cup where Lautoka edged Nadi 22-20.

Article continues after advertisement

Lautoka’s Operations manager Jone Naulu says they will not be taking lightly and treat the game as a final.

“Our aim this year is to stay at the top six of the competition and that is where we are heading for. If we hit the top four that will be a bonus for Lautoka.”

Nadi hosts Lautoka at Prince Charles Park tomorrow at 3pm.

In other Skipper Cup matches on Saturday, Naitasiri hosts Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park at 3pm on Saturday while Namosi will host Yasawa at the ANZ Stadium in Suva on Saturday at 3pm for the Farebrother Sullivan Trophy challenge.

You can watch the Naitaisiri/Nadroga clash LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC TV and Namosi/Yasawa Farebrother challenge on FBC Sports.

The Suva/Tailevu match will kick-off at 6pm today at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Meanwhile in the Vodafone Vanua Cup, Ba meets Tavua at 1pm on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka while Nanukuloa will play Serua at 3pm at the same venue.

In other quarterfinals, Northland plays Macuata at 1pm today followed by Rewa and Ovalau at Ratu Cakobau Park at 3pm.