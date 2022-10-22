Marist celebrates Deans victory; OBs to sponsor tutors for players

The Marist Brothers High School under-18 team were accorded to a thanksgiving celebration this morning in Suva.

The event hosted by the Marist Brothers Old Boys Association and the school began with a mass followed by a march pass from Grantham Road to the Vodafone Arena.

Ex-scholars, teachers, students, parents and supporters flocked at the arena to witness the return of the Vodafone Deans trophy after a lapse of 44 years.

MOB President Lawrence Tikaram says with the return of the trophy it was only fitting to stage a celebration for the players who have worked hard in the Deans season.

He says the old scholars are big supporters of the school and the players and have given generously to the setting up of the celebration.

“It’s a story of their remarkable believe in their faith, believe in the love of God and believe in the teaching of the Marist Brothers about their faith in each other, the faith of being challenged from boys to men. We have to give credit to where it’s due and credit must go to the team, coaches, and their fantastic manager and also to the principal for making this possible.”

Tikaram says the support does not end there as the old boys are determined to help the players through the rest of the academic year.

He says the association has opted to pay for tutors to help the players through their school work in the final school term.

“They are all back in school as education is a priority so we’ll be supporting them with tutors after this to help them through the last term.”

The celebration continues with food stalls and tents set up outside the Vodafone Arena.