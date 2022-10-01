Marist Brothers laying low

Marist Brothers High School headed into last week’s Vodafone Super Deans quarterfinals as the third seeded time from the Southern Zone but after beating Ratu Kadavulevu School, they’re now one of the favorites to win the title.

The side faces western zone champions Ba Provincial Freebird Institute and is wary of the battle.

Coach Jone Temo says they prefer to march in tomorrow as underdogs as they’re unaware of what the Lautoka School will bring.

Article continues after advertisement

“We respect Ba Pro, it’s a top school from the West and we are third from the South but we have a plan to counter them when we meet on Saturday.”

Temo says Fijiana 7s coach Saiasi Fuli who has been assisting the side has been a big help to the team.

Marist Brothers High School will face Ba Provincial Freebird Institute at 3.35pm today at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

You can watch all the action of the U-18 Raluve and Deans live and exclusive on FBC Sports.