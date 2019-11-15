Marist 7s tickets now on sale

The 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tickets are now on sale.

Fans can purchase their tickets from the Fiji Sports Council Office in Suva.

The Marist Rugby club confirms the Thursday tickets are selling at $5 flat and the Friday tickets at $7 flat.

However, on Saturday, it’s going to be $20 for the grandstand and $5 for the embankment.

With only 50% capacity allowed based on the new normal due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans are urged to buy their tickets early to avoid disappointment.

Meanwhile, all coaches and managers are required to attend the very important tournament briefing.

Changes to the team list or registrations should be updated with the Marist 7s administration team before the start of the briefing.

The admin staff will be at the Marist Rugby Club from 1pm to 4pm next Tuesday and Wednesday for final changes.

The Marist 7s kicks off next Thursday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.