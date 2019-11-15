Marist 7s semifinals finalized

The Police White team will play Jerry Tuwai and the FDS Barbarian Brothers in the first semifinal of the 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s.

This is after both teams recorded impressive wins in the quarterfinals.

Waisea Nacuqu and Livai Ikanikoda were instrumental in their 24-5 win over Wardens Gold while Tuwai guided his side in a 24-7 come from behind win against Uluinakau.

Article continues after advertisement

In the third quarterfinal, defending champions Police Blue beat Eastern Saints 12-5.

Police Blue will play Tabadamu in the second semifinal.

The former champions, Tabadamu beat Raiwasa Taveuni in the last quarterfinal 24-21

The first Cup semifinal will kick off at 4pm.