Marist 7s quarterfinals confirmed

The main men’s 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s quarterfinals have been confirmed.

This follows the completion of the second eliminations.

Police White will play Wardens Gold in the first quarterfinal followed by Uluinakau and FDS Barbarian Brothers.

Article continues after advertisement

In the third quarterfinal, Seremaia Bai’s academy team Eastern Saints takes on defending champions Police Blue while Tabadamu meets Raiwasa Taveuni.

Looking at some elimination two results, Warden Gold 19-5 Navutulevu, Police White 21-0 Blue Diamond, Uluinakau 12-5 Dominion Brothers, FDS Barbarians 19-14 Ratu Filise, Raiwasa Taveuni 22-5 Nabouwalu Selection, Tabadamu 17-5 Army Green.

