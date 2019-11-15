Marist 7s organizers may reduce number of teams

Marist 7s organizers are planning on reducing the number of participating teams from 48 to 32.

This is part of the tournaments proposed “return-to-play-protocol” as organizers look to resume the 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s at the end of the year.

Initially the number of teams registered included 48 mens, 12 Under20s and 8 womens teams.

Article continues after advertisement

However, Marist rugby club President Lawrence Tikaram reveals they are considering chopping the number of teams to 32 should the tournament be held at the end of the year.

“We may even re-consider doing a review to probably sharping those teams down to maybe our top 32 teams only, we are not sure at this stage but we have had preliminary discussions but like I said everything depends on government giving us the approval to stage such an event.”

The Marist rugby club President adds, all factors are still on the planning stage and will depend on government giving the all clear on contact sports and mass gatherings of people.

Along with this, organizers are planning to stick to the three days format and for games to be played on two separate grounds.