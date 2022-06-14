Marama Championship providing more than just a pathway

[Source: Suva Rugby Union/Facebook]

The ANZ Marama Championship is more than just a rugby competition for women, it is a platform for inspiring the future generation to pursue their passion.

This is according to ANZ Fiji Country Head, Rabih Yazbek while commenting on the bank’s sponsorship of the competition.

He says Fijian women are achieving success in fields of sports, academia, public health, and business but there is more work to be done.

Yazbek says the impact of sports in societies is one that has helped people feel supported and encouraged.

The same sentiments were shared by Nadroga player Seruwaia Qauqau who says that simply playing rugby is winning in itself.

She says the Marama Championship and rugby as a whole has provided new goals and opportunities for her to achieve.

