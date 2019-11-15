Maqala to make his debut for Suva

20-year-old Sireli Maqala is set to make his debut for Ram Sami Suva ahead of their Skipper Cup clash against Nadi tomorrow.

The former Ratu Kadavulevu student has been included in the match day list for the capital side and will come off the bench.

The Nabua Broncos player was part of the national under20 team that competed in the World Cup qualifiers.

Suva Rugby Manager Nemani Tuifagalele hopes the Ra lad will be given some game time when they hit the field.

Suva takes on Nadi tomorrow at 5.30pm at Lawaqa Park.

On Saturday at 3pm, Naitasiri hosts Namosi at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nadroga battles Tailevu at Lawaqa Park and Yasawa takes on Lautoka at Churchill Park.