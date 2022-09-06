Maqala out due to visa delay

Sireli Maqala. [File Photo]

Olympic gold medalist Sireli Maqala will miss the Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town, South Africa this weekend.

Maqala was named in the 13-man squad and was expected to arrive at camp this week, but due to a delay in obtaining a South African visa, Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings has stated that he will not be joining the team.

Gollings says Maqala’s absence will not have an impact on the squad as they have 12 players who’ll feature in the three days of competition.

The team continues to prepare for the RWC where they will face Wales or Korea on Saturday at 4.05 am.