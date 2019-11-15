Maqala, Cece and Masi impress Baber

Former Ratu Kadavulevu School student Sireli Maqala was one of the three players that stood out at the 11th Kombat Uluinakau 7s last weekend according to Fiji 7s coach Gareth Baber.

Maqala was part of the RKS under-18 side that won the Deans trophy in 2018 where he scored two tries in the finalagainst Cuvu College.

Last week Maqala featured for Fiji Babas White which later defeated Fiji Babas Blue 26-24 in the final.

Article continues after advertisement

Baber says apart from Maqala, former Wardens prop Simeli Cece and 2020 Marist 7s find Iosefo Masi really impressed.

‘Sireli as well who I thought you know as a 20-year-old man I thought he was exceptional throughout the whole thing and he’s balanced, he’s got skills, Masi the same as a big man up in the air good skills around the basics, Cece doesn’t stop going, he’s always on it and always active’.

He adds the three players continued from where they left off with their clubs.

And that’s what I’ve seen them playing in their clubs, to have such a strong club tournament as we do, club competitions here in Fiji is phenomenal and you know I’m reaping benefits of having the opportunity to play as two teams against these clubs’.

The national 7s squad members will rest this week and will not feature in any tournaments.