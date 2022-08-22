Maqala and Tuimaba also available for World Cup 7s

[File Photo]

Olympic gold medalists Sireli Maqala and Aminiasi Tuimaba are still up for World Cup selection, even though they were not named in the final 14 for the LA 7s.

This has been confirmed by Fiji 7s Head Ben Gollings, during the team naming today.

The duo were part of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, but have returned to their clubs in France.

Gollings says Maqala and Tuimaba are still in the running for the World Cup..

“There is actually 14 on the list, but there is also the two players that joined us during the Commonwealth Games, which is Sireli Maqala and Aminiasi Tuimaba, who are also available to us from a World Cup perspective. We were always going to take a slightly bigger number to LA, because we are going to fly from LA direct to the World Cup.”

The team will depart tomorrow night for the LA 7s this weekend and from there, they’ll go directly to South Africa for the World next month.

Meanwhile, the national side will play its three LA 7s pool games on Sunday starting with Wales at 6.10am, before playing France at 9.31am and Ireland at 1.05pm.