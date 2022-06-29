Maori All Blacks humble Ireland

[Source: All Blacks/twitter]

Ireland’s tour of New Zealand got off to a disappointing start after going down to the Maori All Blacks 32-17 at Waikato Stadium.

The Maori side delivered a reality check to a nation with high hopes ahead of Saturday’s first Test against the All Blacks at Eden Park in Auckland after the visitors were trailing 10-32 at halftime.

It may be Ireland’s B team but they managed to hold off the Maori team in the second half.

The four tries in the first half to Zarn Sullivan, Shaun Stevenson, Brad Weber and Cullen Grace plus two penalties and three conversions for Josh Ioane were enough for the hosts.

This try has got us lost for words in Kirikiriroa. 🎥: @SkySportNZ#MABvIRE pic.twitter.com/ZpfOrOtXYQ — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) June 29, 2022

Bundee Aki and Gavin Coombes scored for the visitors while Ciaran Frawley added a penalty and two conversions.

Ireland takes on the All Blacks on Saturday at 7:05pm.