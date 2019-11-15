Many including Malele turn up for Touch Rugby trials

About 100 players turned up for the Fiji Touch Rugby trials today.

The trials for both the men’s and women’s teams were held at the Marcellin Primary School grounds in Vatuwaqa and it’s the first national event after the lockdown.

Among those at the trials, today is former national touch rugby rep Enele Malele.

Malele was fresh from helping Suva win the Skipper Cup for the third year in a row over the weekend where he converted three penalties for the 16-13 win against Naitasiri.

National coach Tomasi Tiko was out searching for some new talents today.