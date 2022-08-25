Manuma Samoa shoots for exposure

Manuma Samoa training session

With only seven overseas-based players, the main focus of Manuma Samoa is to give enough exposure to its local players in the Fiji Rugby Invitational Series.

The team brings 23 local players from Samoa who have not had enough international experience.

Manuma Samoa coach Afa Hanipale says the overseas-based players who are from New Zealand gives a good balance to the side.

He says with a young Samoan side, the aim is to develop enough local players into the main team as well as for other international matches.

“So the 7 players that we picked from this and its basically the players that are the positions we couldn’t fill in Samoa and plus the boys from NZ they bring in something new and different mindset on how we do things and i think that’s the purpose of selecting these players from NZ”

Fiji will take on Manuma Samoa on Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva at 3pm.

You can watch this match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel