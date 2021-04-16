Manu Tuilagi seals new two-year deal

England and British & Irish Lions centre Manu Tuilagi has signed a new two-year contract with Sale Sharks.

The contract will run to the end of the 2022-23 season.

The 29-year-old, who is currently recovering from an Achilles tendon injury, scored one try in six games for the Sharks before he was sidelined.

Tuilagi joined on an initial short-term deal in July 2020, following his release by Leicester Tigers.

Samoa-born Tuilagi has 43 England caps, the last of which came in the 2020 Six Nations.

[Source: BBC Sport]