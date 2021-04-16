Home

Manu Tuilagi seals new two-year deal

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 20, 2021 5:55 am
[Source: Rugby World]

England and British & Irish Lions centre Manu Tuilagi has signed a new two-year contract with Sale Sharks.

The contract will run to the end of the 2022-23 season.

The 29-year-old, who is currently recovering from an Achilles tendon injury, scored one try in six games for the Sharks before he was sidelined.

Article continues after advertisement

Tuilagi joined on an initial short-term deal in July 2020, following his release by Leicester Tigers.

Samoa-born Tuilagi has 43 England caps, the last of which came in the 2020 Six Nations.

[Source: BBC Sport]

