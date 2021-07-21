Samoa a step closer to RWC 2023

Manu Samoa is a step closer to qualifying for the 2023 Rugby World Cup after beating Tonga 42-13 in the first leg of the qualifiers today.

Samoa led 9-3 in the first half after converting three penalty kicks.

Ray Niuia drew first blood just a minute into the secondhalf with a try to extend Samoa’s lead by 16-3.

Article continues after advertisement

Amanda Motuga added another for Manu Samoa giving them a considerable lead.

Tonga pulled one back in 53rd minute with Viliami Taulani closing the gap to 21-10 with a converted try.

Tonga’s setpieces especially the lineouts didn’t quite workout and Samoa took advantage of this.

Another three tries to Henry Taefu, Ed Fidow, and Stacey Li sealed the deal for the Samoans.

The two teams will meet again next week at FMG Stadium in Hamilton to decide which of two will join Pool D of the RWC.