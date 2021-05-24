Home

Rugby

Manu at halfback for Suva

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 8, 2022 12:50 pm
Jone Manu. [File Photo]

Former Fiji 7s squad member and Army Sukuna Bowl star Jone Manu will start at halfback for Suva tomorrow in its Skipper Cup clash with Northland.

The Oinafa man from Rotuma usually plays at flyhalf or inside centre but Suva coach Sakaraia Labalaba is using him at halfback and Jeke Suguturaga at the first five.

Suva has retained seven players from the starting fifteen that lost to Naitasiri in Naluwai last weekend.

Article continues after advertisement

Captain James Brown switches from flanker to number eight and Epeli Misiamate moves to the wing after wearing the 13 jumper last week.

Other players retained are Mateo Qolisese, Kolinio Bulabalavu, Manoa Tamaya, Suguturaga and Enele Malele.

The defending Skipper Cup champions have failed to win a game so far this season and will host Northland which has registered a win and two losses at Buckhurst Park at 3pm tomorrow.

In other games, Naitasiri faces Tailevu at Nakelo District School ground, Rewa meets Nadroga at Burebasaga ground and Namosi battles unbeaten Nadi at Thompson Park in Navua.

You can watch the Naitasiri and Tailevu match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on Walesi.

Suva Lineup:
1.Mateo Qolisese
2.Kolinio Bulabalavu
3.Ananaia Rabonu
4.Nemani Dausiga
5.Manoa Tamaya
6.Kolinio Tamanitoakula
7.Osea Bolawaqatabu
8.James Brown
9.Jone Manu
10.Jeke Suguturaga
11.Setareki Raoba
12.Taniela Naqali
13.Taniela Soqonawasaloa
14.Epeli Misiamate
15.Enele Malele

Reserves
16.Jason Monua
17.Peni Kunabuli
18.Jack Costello
19.Apisai Senileba
20.Jiuta Takubu
21.Josaia Tagivetaua
22.Elia Ratucove
23.Paul Dolokoto

