Manly win over Knights

The Sea Eagles continued their dominant form at home in 2022 with a 42-12 victory over Newcastle Knights last night.

Skipper Daly Cherry-Evans was instrumental setting up three tries and wing Jason Saab scoring a double.

Three days after helping Queensland win the Origin decider, Cherry-Evans was in fine touch at 4 Pines Park, helping Manly to score five unanswered tries in the final half hour and win for the sixth time in seven games at home this season.

The two sides traded converted tries through the opening 20 minutes, but Manly pulled away in the final 10 minutes of the half thanks to a Saab try and Cherry-Evans penalty.

Manly blew the scoreline out with further tries to back-rower Andrew Davey, Mate Ma’a Tonga representative Christian Tuipulotu and Lachlan Croker.