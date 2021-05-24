Manawatu starts off strong in NPC season opener

Manawatu made a flying start to the National Provincial Championship with a 39-21 win against Counties Manukau in Palmerston North, New Zealand yesterday.

Manawatu new signing and one-time All Blacks test player Brett Cameron guided his team and scored 29 of their points.

He scored a try, set up by the game’s standout player Shamus Hurley-Langton, and kicked nine of 12 shots at goal as an ill disciplined Counties Manukau were punished.

They led 23-9 at halftime with two tries, the first when centre Josiah Maraku seared through the midfield and fullback Drew Wild slid over, and the second when Hurey-Langton collected the loose ball and stormed upfield before a one-handed offload to Cameron.

Meanwhile, in the womens division, the Manawatu Cyclones have taken a clear lead at the top of the Championship ladder with a dominating 67-12 display against Hawke’s Bay in Palmerston North.

[Source: Stuff.com]