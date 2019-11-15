Mammoth task awaits Yasawa in Skipper Cup

Yasawa may be a minnow in Skipper Cup but last week against Nadi they proved that they are not in the competition just to make up the numbers.

The 17-5 loss to the Jetsetters in the opening round is a testament that Yasawa will only get better with more game time in the top level competition.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Yasawa Rugby Union Secretary Kinijioji Rakata says they have a mammoth task this weekend as they play the Skipper Cup champions Suva.

‘They’re well known for a very good forward pack they have vast experience in their forwards and also their backs they have quality players in their team but we are trying our best’.

Suva will host Yasawa at the ANZ Stadium on Saturday at 3pm.

In other games Lautoka face Tailevu at Churchill Park and Naitasiri play Nadi at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Nadroga takes on Namosi at 3pm at Lawaqa Park and you can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

You can catch the radio commentary on Bula FM and Radio Fiji One.