Mammoth task awaits Highlanders

Playing a champion side like Suva is always a goliath challenge for the Naitasiri rugby side.

Facing off for the second time in the Skipper Cup, the Highlanders will look to avenge their 15-6 loss to the Capital side in round five.

Naitasiri head coach Ilaitia Tuisese says it will be an uphill battle for them today as Suva has an advantage over them given the number of experienced players in their mix.

“Suva has got the cream of the players compared to other unions. Most of them came from other unions and found opportunities in Suva. So when we play them it’s always a big challenge for us because they’ve been exposed to a certain level like we all know in the Drua or Latui and Warriors so it’s a big challenge for us playing against Suva.”

But the Highlanders are going in with high confidence with all faith rested on the players.

Tuisese says they will treat the game as another Skipper Cup match and hopeful for the goods to be delivered in their favor.

Naitasiri takes on Suva today at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Other matches today, Nadi battles Nadroga at Lawaqa Park, Yasawa hosts Tailevu at Prince Charles Park in Nadi and Lautoka will face Namosi at Churchill Park.

You can watch the Nadroga/Nadi game LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel.

Also at 3pm, the second semi-final round for the Vanua Championship will see Rewa battling Nanukuloa.