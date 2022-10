Wellington confirms its place at the top of the Odds conference with a bonus point win over Counties Manukau.

Fijian Peniasi Malimali continued his star form, scoring a try for Manukau but they fell short 31-64 to a better Wellington outfit.

The win has set Wellington up for a quarter-final clash against Hawke’s Bay.

In another NPC match played today, Northland defeated Manawatu 41-24.