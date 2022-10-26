Malimali joins Chiefs, Naholo in for Hurricanes

Peniasi Malimali

21-year-old Vaturu, Nadi lad Peniasi Malimali will play for the Chiefs in the 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season.

The Counties Manukau winger had a good run in the NPC, making his name known after a blistering display against Manawatu last month where he scored two tries.

Malimali and Taranaki player Jared Piroffitt are two of the new faces in the Chief’s squad.

Malimali joins fellow Fijians Emoni Narawa and Pita Gus Sowakula.

Meanwhile, Taranaki speedster Kini Naholo has been signed by the Hurricanes.

He is one of the five new inclusions in the 38-man squad for next year.

Naholo was contracted to the Crusaders this year but barely had game time with wingers like Sevu Reece, Leicester Fainga’anuku and George Bridge in the side.

The Blues have also unveiled its squad maintaining majority of the players from last season including Hoskins Sotutu and Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens.

Headlining the squad is the return of former captain and All Black rep Patrick Tuipulotu.