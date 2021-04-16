Malele saves the day for Suva

Suva’s fly-half Enele Malele starred for the defending Skipper Champions scoring a brace of tries in their 24-17 win over Rewa at Burebasaga grounds today.

The Rewa rugby side put up a gutsy performance to hold of Suva to a 17-all draw throughout the first 70 minutes.

It was the last minute try from Malele that gave the side the much-needed five points and the win.

The game started out strong as expected with both teams testing each other on the field of play.

Suva who are known for their strong forward pack met their match today, with Rewa holding off a much experience side.

This paid off for the host with Taito Rauluni crossing over the try-line to score Rewa’s first try in the 15th minute.

The conversion from fly-half Sailasa Aka pushed Rewa to an early 7-nil.

Rewa’s glory was short-lived with Suva’s Mosese Nasilasila showing some impressive footwork breezing past the Rewa defenders in the 22nd minute to put them on the scoreboard.

Trailing 7-5, the capital side continued their dominance giving youngster Savenaca Uluibau a chance at a try in 25th to put them back into the lead.

Suva started to become sloppy, failing to maintain possession and discipline, this gave to Rewa’s Aka to tie the score at 10-all just before halftime with a penalty kick.

Rewa then suffered a blow, with winger Veresiko Waqaiveiau copping a yellow card just before the whistle for a dangerous tackle.

Suva came a much improved side in the second-half with the substitutes Jovesa Nasoroa, Apisai Vatubuli and Peni Tuiteci stepping up in the forwards.

After a strong tussle close to the 5 metre mark, Malele managed to score a try to give Suva a 17-10 lead.

It looked to be Suva’s game for the next 15 minute, but Rewa was determined to give the jam packed crowd at Burebasaga ground a good show.

Rewa’s number 8 Sireli Biumaiwai scored the equalizer 32 minutes into the second-half and with the conversion from Aka, both teams were tied at 17-all.

Suva ended on a high note with Malele’s last minute try and the conversion from Terio Tamani to them the 24-17 win.