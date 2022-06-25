Malele saves the day for Suva

A last minute penalty kick from Suva’s Enele Malele helped the Skipper Cup champions clinch a 23-21 victory over Naitasiri today.
Naitasiri had the first say with a try to halfback Kini Douglas and later Etonia Rokotuisawa kicked a penalty.
Malele then kicked two penalties, before Kini Vosailagi crossed over the try line to give the capital side the upper hand, heading into the second half.
Suva led 13-8 at halftime.
Naitasiri didn’t wait long in the second half to close the gap.
Rokotuisawa booted Naitasiri another three points through a penalty to cut Suva’s lead.
However, the host replied with a try to Inia Tawalo extending their lead 20-11.
Naitasiri didn’t back down, and were on the scoreboard again through a penalty from Rokotuisawa.
Trailing 14-20, substitute Kaliova Mocetadra scored a converted try as the visitors led for the first time in the match.
But Suva did not give up as their clinical play paid dividends – the side were awarded a penalty in the final minutes of the match.
Malele stepped up and saved the day for Suva.