Malele saves the day for Suva

A last minute penalty kick from Suva’s Enele Malele helped the Skipper Cup champions clinch a 23-21 victory over Naitasiri today.

Naitasiri had the first say with a try to halfback Kini Douglas and later Etonia Rokotuisawa kicked a penalty.

Malele then kicked two penalties, before Kini Vosailagi crossed over the try line to give the capital side the upper hand, heading into the second half.

Suva led 13-8 at halftime.

Naitasiri didn’t wait long in the second half to close the gap.

Rokotuisawa booted Naitasiri another three points through a penalty to cut Suva’s lead.

However, the host replied with a try to Inia Tawalo extending their lead 20-11.

Naitasiri didn’t back down, and were on the scoreboard again through a penalty from Rokotuisawa.

Trailing 14-20, substitute Kaliova Mocetadra scored a converted try as the visitors led for the first time in the match.

But Suva did not give up as their clinical play paid dividends – the side were awarded a penalty in the final minutes of the match.

Malele stepped up and saved the day for Suva.