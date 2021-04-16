Malele eyes Drua jumper

Suva rugby fly-half Enele Malele aims to once again don the Fiji Drua jumper and represent the country in Super Rugby next year.

The 31-year-old hopes his performance in the Skipper Cup so far will be good enough to catch the attention selectors.

The crafty fly half says while joining the Drua is his next goal, his immediate focus is on the Skipper Cup competition.

“The news on the Drua has come on but for now we’ll focus on Suva. We are focusing on retaining the Skipper Cup for the fourth time this year. The Drua will come on and we’ll just focus on the Suva team.”

The former Suva Grammar School student is no stranger to the Fiji Drua as he was part of the team since 2018.

The utility player played for the Drua in the National Rugby Championship.

He was also part of the Fijian Latui side and played in the Rapid Rugby Pacific Showcase.

Malele and the Suva rugby team will rest next weekend before hosting Nadi at ANZ Stadium on May 1st.