Major upsets will be repeated:Colati

Former Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union Executive and Fiji Rugby Union Board member Biu Colati believes there’ll be more upsets in the Vodafone Super Deans in the future.

Colati says the amount of rugby development in schools is starting to bear fruits.

He adds school teachers are becoming accredited coaches and regional development officers are starting from the primary school level.

Article continues after advertisement

Some schools have acquired the services of professional coaches and former players like Saiasi Fuli for Marist Brothers High School, Natabua High School have Iliesa Tanivula and Nadi Assistant coach Cohen Politini while Ba Provincial Freebird Institute sought expert advice from former Flying Fijians fly half Waisea Luveniyali.

Biu Colati says the Deans competition will keep on improving after the major upsets in the U-18 quarterfinals last week.

”I think major upsets are going to be repeated in the future, now with the rugby development and the messaging that’s going out to schools and to players, I’m sure gone are the days where we could just bank on a school or a zone’’.

Both the Deans and Weetbix Raluve semifinals will be held at Prince Charles Park in Nadi tomorrow.

You can watch all the U-18 Raluve and Deans semifinals LIVE on FBC Sports HD channel starting from 8:30am.