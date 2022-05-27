Major fallout between Silktails and FNRL

Not a single player from the Kaiviti Silktails have been named in the 50 member Vodafone Fiji Bati extended squad for the June Test and the World Cup.

In a major fallout, the Fiji National Rugby League has told overseas media that it wants nothing to do with the Silktails claiming they are unhappy with team management.

Speaking to international media, FNRL Acting Chief Executive Don Natabe says according to the Memorandum of Understanding with the Silktails, the FNRL also have a say in how the team was run.

Natabe claims Silktails Chairman Petero Civoniceva reneged on this, and the FNRL has since cut ties with the team.

However, when asked by FBC Sports as to why the Silktails were not included, Natabe says the players are too young.

“Ratu Inoke, Vuate, Penioni, Pio, they have gone through the ranks of the Kaiviti Silktails and if you look at the current squad they are quite young players and they have come out of rugby union into the Silktails.”

The Silktails have brushed aside Natabe’s claims and say the FNRL has handled the matter unprofessionally.

Chief Executive Steve Driscoll says none of his players were even considered for the Bati, and they’re upset with how the FNRL went about informing the squad.

“We don’t select the team and we understand that. Interference in the selection is not an issue for us the issue is the fact that the players were never considered. A phone call our captain received on January 26th which than resulted in an email.”

Driscoll went on to say they’ve tried a number of times to solve the issue, but it’s been futile.

“On two occasions mediations has been offered and scheduled and that opportunity hasn’t been given but the opportunity has been responded too by them.”

The Silktails are to have two games in Fiji at the end year and 10 more in 2023.

11 of the 50 players picked last night are from local teams and are vying for a position in the final 30-man team.