Maisamoa forgives Sevutia, asks officials not to file Police complaint

Promising and upcoming rugby player Manueli Maisamoa has forgiven Police White rep Watisoni Sevutia for assaulting him during their Nawaka 7s quarterfinal.

The incident happened over the weekend at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Raiwasa Taveuni manager Seba Vulakoro says they will not file any Police complaint against Sevutia and his team.

“We have forgiven the Police player and also the Police White 7s team and no, we won’t be pressing any charges we are all humans and for us what happens on the field, stays on the field.”

Maisamoa is one of the players that has been consistent in the local 7s scene.

The former Ratu Sukuna Memorial School student was roped in by Jerry Tuwai to join the FDS Barbarians side during the Uprising 7s last month after the Olympian saw how good Maisamoa was at the Wariki 7s last year.

Vulakoro says Maisamoa asked them not to take any action.

“He has the heart of a rugby player and the talent and I know one day he will don the white jersey but he is the one who asked for us officials not to press any charges regarding the incident on Saturday’s quarterfinal against Police White.”

Police White was behind 12-0 in the match on Saturday when Sevutia who also plays for Suva in the Skipper Cup threw two punches at Maisamoa before having another go at him when he was on the ground.

Images and videos of the incident are viral on social media with fans venting their disappointments.

Meanwhile, the Acting Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu has suspended the Police White team from featuring in any tournament until further notice.

Tudravu has directed an investigation into the matter and says what makes it worse is the team is supposed to be setting an example.

He says he is not only disappointed with Sevutia’s actions but also with how the team responded to the situation.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive, John O’Connor, says FRU will review the incident and the sanction meted out before they make any decisions.