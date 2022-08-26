Maintaining players crucial says Leawere

Maintaining players through the pathway of Fiji Rugby’s development program is crucial says Swire Shipping Fiji Warriors coach Kele Leawere.

The national side which is gearing up for the Invitational series has a mixture of provincial and under-20 players who are coming up through the system.

Leawere says it is important to keep these players in order for them to grow and be fed into bigger teams like the Fijian Drua as well as the Flying Fijians.

Article continues after advertisement

“But they can come in and have a look at how it’s done and at the next level when they finish from the under-20s. Most of them have come through the Skipper and the under-20s, so it’s important that they know there’s a next level from when they finish from Deans or under-20s, so they need to go out there and have fun”

Leawere says two years of no international exposure was a setback but he is confident the Fijian side is up for the challenge

He says they will be looking closely at how the players perform tomorrow to see what more needs to be done.

Fiji Warriors face Manuma Samoa at 3pm tomorrow and the match will air LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel.